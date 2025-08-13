Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior official Charlton Hwende has insinuated that Zimbabwean opposition parties sold out the struggle for the ruling party ZANU PF to remain in power.

Hwende a Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana on CCC ticket says if opposition legislators in the August House sold out, no one hasn’t sold out including those who opted to be not in Parliament.

“Let’s assume that all those in Parliament Sold out Ko imimi muripanze what have you done since August 2023 to fight for the people?

“If Elections were stolen makaitei or murikuitei nazvo!! Is your Solution to better the lives of Zimbabweans forming another political party?”

Meanwhile, former CCC president Nelson Chamisa walked out of his party citing infiltration by state security and ZANU PF agents.

Some legislators loyal to him also walked out of Parliament in solidarity with him.

Others were recalled by self imposed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s implant on a mission to destroy Chamisa’s party.