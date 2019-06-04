“Zim now under State of Emergency”

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa claims that Zimbabwe is now under an undeclared state of emergency as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has deployed security forces in some cities amid reports of looming citizen uprisings over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

In a statement, the MDC said recent developments in the country have “exposed a failed government that is running scared of citizens’ demands to be governed differently and effectively.

“The country is effectively on military lockdown. Soldiers have pitched tents in high density suburbs, no reason of deployment have been brought to Parliament in line with Constitutional requirements; there is also an unconstitutional attempt by the illegitimate government to ban demonstrations and industrial action. Is Zanu PF declaring a State of Emergency through the back door?”

The opposition party said all these developments are not just unacceptable, but undemocratic and a violation of basic human rights as provided for in the national Constitution.

“Just last night, suspected state security agents raided Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe chairperson Rashid Mahiya’s home, refused to identify themselves and banged at his doors. This is unacceptable.”

agencies