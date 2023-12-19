Zimbabwe have announced their squad for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 to be staged from January 19 to February 11 in South Africa.

Matthew Schonken will captain the Prosper Utseya-coached side and he will be deputised by Panashe Taruvinga.

The two players are the only ones in the 15-member squad who featured at the last edition of the biennial global youth tournament held in the West Indies in 2022.

The side going to South Africa includes the likes of Ryan Kamwemba, Ronak Patel, Mashford Shungu and Anesu Kamuriwo who have all been touted among the country’s most promising talents after showing glimpses of their potential in top domestic competitions such as the National Premier League. Zimbabwe are in Group C alongside Australia, Namibia and Sri Lanka.

Utseya’s starlets will open their campaign on 21 January against Sri Lanka at the Kimberley Oval in the Northern Cape city of Kimberley.

Zimbabwe will then take on Australia on 25 January before facing Namibia in the last group fixture on 27 January at the same venue.

Defending champions India are placed in Group A with Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States of America as they attempt to claim a record sixth Under-19 title.

Group B consists of South Africa, England, West Indies and Scotland, while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal.

The top three sides from each group progress to the Super Six phase of the event ahead of the semi-finals and final in Benoni.

Zimbabwe are currently in India as part of their final preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, having also toured South Africa last week.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD:

Nathaniel Hlabangana (Falcon College), Panashe Taruvinga (St Charles College, South Africa), Ronak Patel (Hellenic Academy), Campbell MacMillan (Peterhouse Boys), Ryan Kamwemba (Prince Edward High School), Brendon Sunguro (St Charles College, South Africa), Calton Takawira (Wise Owl High School), Matthew Schonken (Hellenic Academy), Anesu Kamuriwo (Mountaineers), Newman Nyamhuri (St Charles College, South Africa), Mashford Shungu (Mountaineers), Kohl Eksteen (Peterhouse Boys), Panashe Gwatiringa (Wise Owl High School), Shaun Dzakatira (Milton High School), Munashe Chimusoro (Christian Brothers College) —ZImCricket