Zim Mourns Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java

Following the sad news of the passing away of MDC stalwart and daughter of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, Zimbabweans, politicians from across the divide united to mourn her. Here are some of the condolence messages:

Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai – Java. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all that knew her, and may she rest in eternal peace. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) June 10, 2019

The passing on of recently elected Women Assembly Sec Gen Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai -Java comes as a sad blow to us all.This comes at a time when the MDC family is yet to fully recover upon the passing on of Our Icon Dr MT.Vimbai was a rising star whose value is without debate. pic.twitter.com/OzmGKQLJJt — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 10, 2019

It never rains but pours for the #MDC . It never rains but pours for the #Tsvangirai family .We have no words for the loss of Vimbai Tsvangirai.We have no adjective for the pain & the dispossession.We have no where to begin. No where to turn to . We defer to God the almighty — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) June 10, 2019

My condolences to the Tsvangirai family. My heart sank when I learnt of Vimbai's death. To the Java family I am so so sorry. May the kind comfort of God be with you at this hour. RIP 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/PJNroDVlJ8 — #ThePeoplesChampion👊🏾🤝✊🏾 (@acielumumba) June 10, 2019

So sad to read about the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai Java. Condolences to the Tsvangirai and MDC families. Gone too soon. MHSRIP — Prof. Arthur G.O. Mutambara (@amutambara) June 10, 2019