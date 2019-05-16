1 US Dollar, Rand, Bond Note, RTGS Zimbabwe Exchange Rates: 16-05-19

There was a massive spike in parallel market rates yesterday during the later part of the day. The spike was so big that some foreign currency dealers suspended trading yesterday as they waited for the market to correct itself after a single USD started trading for north of 6 RTGS$, a massive premium of well over 500 percent.

Below is a compilation of the rates according to different sources.

i Harare Surveys

100 USD = 610.0 RTGS (510.0%)

100 USD = 460.0 Bond (360.0%)

100 ZAR = 37.00 RTGS

MarketWatch

100 USD = 550.0 RTGS (450.0%)

100 USD = 536.0 Bond (436.0%)

100 USD = 686.0 RTGS (Old Mutual Implied Rate)

Rates zw

Below are the official bank rates for major currencies against the RTGS$ according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) as of yesterday. Once the central bank updates with the official interbank rates for Wednesday, we will also update the article.

CURRENCY BID ASK AVG

USD/RTGS$ 3.3037 3.4730 3.3884

GBP/RTGS$ 4.3750 4.3763 4.3757

EUR/RTGS$ 3.7980 3.7996 3.7988

RTGS$/ZAR 4.2000 4.2026 4.2013

BWP/RTGS$ 0.3157 0.3185 0.3171

iHarare

