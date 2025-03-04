Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier murakashi Kudzai Mutisi says Zimbabwean ministers fear technology, an act which is promoting corruption in government.

Mutisi says most or all applications tenders, licenses, etc could be done online with adjudicators/ decision makers having no direct contact with the applicants.

He adds that as long an applicant & adjudicator have direct contact, it is hard to deal with corruption.

“The problem with Zimbabwean Ministers is that THEY HATE TECHNOLOGY.

“All these applications could be done online with adjudicators/decision makers having NO DIRECT CONTACT with the applicants.

“As long an applicant & adjudicator have direct contact, u CAN’T STOP CORRUPTION.

“The Minister is just TALKING as usual, don’t take him seriously UNTIL he implements SYSTEMS that are corruption-proof.

“@psczimbabwe should take the lead,” he said.

His comments comes amid revelations that some senior officials, particularly in the Ministry’s Human Resources Department, are reportedly demanding bribes of up to US$300 to facilitate transfers, rebate letters, and other services.

Zwnews