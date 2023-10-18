Shadreck Mlauzi, the coach of Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors women’s football team, is facing a legal ordeal after being apprehended and held in custody on charges of alleged indecent assault against a female staff member during the Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa. Mlauzi, who had previously guided Zimbabwe to the 2016 Olympics, had recently been reinstated as the team’s coach. The complaint, as reported by a local tabloid, provides details of the alleged incidents.

According to reports, a female staff member filed a formal complaint with the Zimbabwean police upon her return to the country. Her allegations include claims that Mlauzi invited her to his hotel room on Saturday, September 26th, where he purportedly forcibly seized her shoulders and attempted to kiss her without her consent. Furthermore, the accused allegedly requested a body massage via a WhatsApp call and suggested sexual intimacy.

Under the headline “COSAFA Women’s Cup: Alleged Sexual Abuse Rocks Mighty Warriors Camp,” the female staff member disclosed that Mlauzi had initially summoned her to his room for a massage and later allegedly touched her buttocks. The incidents were reported to the Cosafa safeguarding officer, leading to Mlauzi’s appearance in court on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody until his bail hearing.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has initiated an inquiry into the allegations. The staff member has expressed concerns about ZIFA’s handling of the situation, as Mlauzi had shared the same hotel as her during their stay in South Africa.

