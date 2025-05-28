President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has officially launched the Zimbabwe Media Policy at State House in Harare this afternoon.

The mission of the Media Policy is to foster a vibrant media sector that promotes national consciousness, defends, upholds, and promotes Zimbabwe’s interests and aspirations worldwide while showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage.

Among other objectives, the Policy also aims to fully implement, achieve and actualise all Constitutional provisions that promote the growth and development of a vibrant, diverse media industry in Zimbabwe; to develop and enforce comprehensive codes of ethics, raising standards of media practices in Zimbabwe; to promote professionalism and capacitate the media industry.

The launch was running under the theme, “Promoting Media Excellence and Diversity for National Development.”

The Policy has six pillars and these are, pillar 1, Economic Sustainability, pillar 2, Digital Transformation and Innovation,

pillar 3, Media Development and Capacity Building, pillar.

4, Media Sovereignty and Regulation. Pillar 5: Access to Information and Knowledge. Pillar 6: Local Content Promotion.