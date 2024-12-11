A Zimbabwean man, Wesley Mupfumi, is desperate for US$12,000 needed for him to unndergo a heart surgery in India.

He should have gone three months ago, but has not been able to because he has not raised the money yet.

According to veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Mupfumi has a GoFundMe, which has only raised US$255 so far.

Those wishing to assist him can do so via Ecocash or Innbucks.

Chin’ono says Mupfumi has been writing to him but he missed his messages, urging fellow Zimbabweans to assist with whatever they can.

