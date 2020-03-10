SOUTH AFRICA: Zimbabwe born multimillionaire trucker businessman, Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala real name Gilbert Tachuona has gone missing and allegedly sent his wife and some of his employees a “suicide note”, claiming that his life was in danger.

Chabalala said he never wronged anyone and does not know what he has done to “deserve this”.

Chabalala is currently a wanted man and a warrant of arrest was issued on Friday when he pulled a no show at the Witbank magistrate’s court in connection with charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry and remaining within the borders of South Africa, and providing false information to be granted entry into the country.

He was out on R200,000 bail, which was granted in September.

Chabalala is also out on R500,000 bail on a separate case and faces charges of corruption and bribery after he allegedly attempted to bribe a senior police officer to return his vehicle and make his docket disappear in the initial case.

The matter was being heard in the Middelburg magistrate’s court and was postponed to March 30.

In the note seen by Sowetan, Chabalala wrote to his wife, Lerato Legodi, saying he was scared that he was going to be killed.

He sent the same note to some of his employees at Sam Holdings.

The police revealed that they are still searching for him. They appealed to members of the communities to assist them in finding him.