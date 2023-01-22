A 52-year-old Chitungwiza man has been arrested for allegedly cohabiting with a girl aged 12, whose parents assumed she had gone missing.

The suspect, Owen Mukono of Nyatsime in Chitungwiza, is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

It was discovered that Mukono stayed with the minor since November last year before his arrest last week.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Bernard Chazovachii confirmed the case.

“I can confirm the arrest of Owen Mukono. It was reported that the girl used to run away from school to live with her grandparents in Zengeza.

“When her grandparents took her back to her mother in November, she met the accused person, who promised to secure a job for her.”

Insp Chazovachii said the girl has since been taken to a safe place, awaiting medical examinations, while investigations continue.

“The accused person is in custody, and is to appear in court soon facing rape charges,” Insp Chazovachii said.

A close relative of the victim told The Sunday Mail that Mukono even tried to introduce the minor to his family members with the aim of taking her as his wife, but they refused.

“She lost a mobile phone and we believe that caused her to be afraid of coming back home,” he said.

