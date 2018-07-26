Zim man arrested while crossing into SA with deadly explosives

South African customs officers seized explosive at the Beitbridge border post from a male driver travelling from neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said on July 19, a panel van travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa was intercepted for a random search.

“Custom officer found 300 units of suspected cables of explosives valued at approximately R75 000 and the driver claimed to not know who the owner was,” Mkosi said.

The South African Police Services and its bomb squad were immediately called to identify the explosives.

This comes in the wake of deadly bombing raids conducted by criminals in South Africa against cash transit vans and cash machines.

On June 22, seven Zimbabweans were arrested in Musina after crossing into the country with explosives. agencies