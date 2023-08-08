Zimbabwe has made quarterly token payments of over US$110 million, the Zimbabwe Economic Review can report.

About US$60 million has paid to the World Bank, with US$36 million paid to the African Development Bank.

Meanwhile, US$5m to the European Investment Bank & US$9,6m to the 16 Paris Club bilateral creditors.

Zimbabwe had a foreign debt of USD14 by (Sept 2022).

Apparently, Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube says the country’s economy is recovering well.

“Our economy has been growing even with the instability we have seen. We have recorded significant figures in our growth, we are working on dealing with speculators.

“So far so good, we are delivering by squeezing liquidity from a fiscal and monetary point of view.

“We are dealing tough with speculators and we don’t hesitate in dealing with deviants,” he says.

Zwnews