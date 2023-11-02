The country’s lithium exports have increased significantly from 2018 up to 2022, reports the Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The respective export revenue generated from the export of lithium during these years grew from: USD 1.8 million in 2018; USD 70 million in 2022.

Apparently, by September 2023 about USD 209 million was received from the sale of the mineral.

The most important use of lithium is in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles.

Lithium is also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for things like heart pacemakers, toys and clocks.

Zimbabwe has the largest lithium reserves and mines in Africa, while globally the country ranks high amongst the leading lithium producing and supply countries after Chile, Australia, China, Argentina and Brazil.

With the world moving towards clean energy, Zimbabwe is set to benefit from the trend.

Zwnews