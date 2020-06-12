THE body of 6-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo, who was strangled and dumped in a sugar cane field, allegedly by her mother, is in the process of being repatriated to Zimbabwe.

The Umhlali Preparatory pupil’s death gained massive news coverage in Zimbabwe after it was revealed that her paternal grandfather was the former mayor of Kwekwe in Zimbabwe.

According to a number of news agencies based in Zimbabwe, the child’s grandfather, Reason Nyamadzawo, told journalists that his son Charlton was currently processing the documents for the body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial on a date that had yet to be determined.

The child’s mother, Fungai Nyamadzawo, appeared in the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury this week.

The 42-year-old woman has since been sent for a mental assessment, National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed. Nyamadzawo is expected to appear in court next Wednesday.

It is alleged that the mother concocted an elaborate lie that Alexia had been kidnapped by an unknown man from the back seat of her car while she slowed down for a speed bump on Glendale Road near Shakaskraal on May31.

The mother then reported her child missing and the police began their investigation. After questioning Nyamadzawo, the police arrested her.

The little girl’s school paid tribute to her on its Facebook page this week.

“Our hearts go out to Alexia’s family for the terrible tragedy. Something like this is hard to comprehend or even process, but we know that it is only in the coming together as a community of friends and family, in these times of disaster, that one can begin to find some sort of healing, and in the kindness and support of others pulling together.

“Alexia’s quiet, kind demeanour belied a very affectionate and friendly spirit and a zest for life,” read the school’s message.

