Zimbabwe and Kenya have strengthened their netball relationship with a groundbreaking four-day Test Series which began in Harare yesterday.

The Series features the senior national team — the Gems — alongside their development side, the Zambezi Eagles, competing against the visiting Kenyan team.

Speaking during the official opening of the Test Series, Sports and Recreation Commission board member Valentine Mudenda emphasised that the Series transcends the sport of netball.

He said the series goes a long way in fostering diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations, showcasing the unifying power of sports.

“We welcome the Kenya national team to Zimbabwe, we are delighted to host them for this friendly encounter . . . sport has a wonderful way of bringing nations together,” said Mudenda.

“Today we celebrate not only the competition but also the friendship that has been created between Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“These matches are not just about the score-lines but relations, growth, exposure and development.”

Mudenda’s remarks underscore the significance of this Test Series not only as a competitive event but also as a platform for improving bilateral relations.

The collaboration between the Zimbabwe Netball Association and their Kenyan counterparts reflects a shared commitment to mutual growth, understanding and a shared vision of qualifying for the 2027 Netball World Cup.

Mudenda commended Kenya for their rich netball heritage, highlighting that this tradition is a valuable resource for the Gems as they aim to establish themselves on the global stage.

“These Test matches are particularly significant for the Gems, coinciding with their intensive preparations for the international assignments ahead,” he added.

“Kenya is rich with netball tradition; this is something that the Gems and Zambezi Eagles need to tap into.

“For the Gems, the Test comes at a critical time when they are deep in preparation for the forthcoming international games, the Celtic Cup in November and the African Championships in December.

“So, the Test Series is part of the bigger journey as it helps the team measure themselves and be able to refine going forward especially for the Celtic Cup in November and the African Championships in December.”

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu acknowledged the Kenyan team’s openness to engage with Zimbabweans.

She said the Test Series stands as a powerful emblem of friendship, unity and collective dedication to advancing netball across the continent.

“Encounters like these also enrich us and allow us to learn from one another and grow in both skill and character,” she said.

“The significance of encounters like this cannot be overstated, as they provide invaluable opportunities for teams to learn from one another and also develop ties beyond the netball court.”

Chipandu emphasised that these exchanges not only enhance the players’ technical skills but also contribute to their personal development and character building.

For Zimbabwe, facing a team from East Africa gives them exposure to diverse playing styles, innovative tactics and unique challenges.

This exposure, notes Chipandu, is crucial as the team prepares for international assignments as it allows them to adapt and refine their strategies in response to different opponents.

“Looking at the Gems and the Zambezi Eagles, playing against a team from the east is particularly exciting,” added Chipandu.

“The test exposes us to a new style of play, new tactics and challenges which is exactly what we need at this stage as we prepare for the international stage.

“Such experiences are vital for our development they equip us with the tools necessary to compete at higher levels and ultimately elevate the standard of netball within the two nations and the region at large.”

Results: Zambezi Eagles 45-49 Kenya

Day 2 Fixtures: Gems vs Kenya, Queen Elizabeth High School (9am).

