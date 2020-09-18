The African pay television network CNBC Africa has appointed Zimbabwean veteran journalist Godfrey Mutizwa as Chief Editor.

iHarare has established from a local publication, that CNBC Africa has appointed veteran journalist Godfrey Mutizwa, to take over from Chris Bishop as Chief Editor.

Mutizwa’s appointment as Chief Editor comes after Bishop who, after more than a decade with the ABN Group, advised them of his intention to step down and return to the United Kingdom at the end of October.

Speaking about Bishop’s departure from CNBC, Roberta Naicker, Group Managing Director of ABN Group, said that the company is saddened by his sudden departure.

“Chris has been a great asset to our business and has served the organization in different roles including Managing Editor of Forbes Africa. While his departure is a great loss for our company, we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” she said.

However, CNBC says even though they are saddened by Bishop’s departure, they are happy with the appointment of Mutizwa.

CNBC Africa added that they appointed Mutizwa because he was the right man for the job considering the fact that, he was once a former Chief-Editor at CNBC Africa, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of programming for the channel.

He was also mandated with the implementation of CNBC Africa’s editorial policies, coordinating the African bureaus, training, and mentorship of journalists, reporters, and producers.

In addition to that, for the past 29 years, Mutizwa has covered the African business story across various print and broadcast platforms, working for both regional and international media.

Speaking about Mutizwa’s appointment Naicker said;

“Godfrey’s input has always been of great value to ABN, his extensive industry knowledge and experience, sheer passion for journalism, his ability to tell the African story, and his familiarity with the CNBC Africa brand, made him the perfect candidate for the position.”

“We are looking forward to this new journey with Godfrey when he takes over the reins on the 1st of November.”

-iHarare