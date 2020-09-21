The country today joined the rest of the world commemorate International Day of Peace (Peace Day) which is observed around the world each year on 21 September.

The day comes at the time, Zimbabweans are grasping for breath amid rampant human rights abuses at the hands of alleged State agents.

According to analysts, the country’s human rights record is fast deteriorating with the persecution of the regime’s perceived opponents being an order of the day.

The government is denying any wrongdoing, saying people are faking abductions and torture with the aim of tarnishing the country’s good image.

Meanwhile, this year, the day is being commemorated under the theme; Shaping Peace Together.

This theme celebrates the spreading of compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also meant to fight against the use of the coronavirus pandemic to promote discrimination or hatred.

The day was established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace.