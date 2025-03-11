Reports filtering through suggest that the Zimbabwean society has been hit by crisis of condom shortages.

This comes merely 1 month after the United States of America President Trump announced that his government is now pulling out from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile fears are that the country might face Anti Retroviral (ARV) pills, which help in suppressing Human Immune Virus.

Apparently, Epworth North legislator Zivai Mhetu recently visited clinics within his constituency and noticed looming shortage of condoms.

He wrote:

CONSTITUENCY UPDATE BY HONORABLE MHETU EPWORTH NORTH MP

In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I visited health centres in the constituency on January 5, 2025 to ascertain the situation at various clinics following the recent freeze on aid programmes by the American government.

I managed to visit and interact with staff at Epworth Poly Clinic, Overspill Clinic and was assured that currently, there is enough medication for the 22 000 residents on Anti-Retroviral Therapy.

The National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) is currently supplying ARVs to the health centres and the current stock of ARVs will be informed to me later after a detailed audit and I shall keep the constituency updated.

I was also briefed that at present, there is 4 months’ supply of condoms left.

However I was alerted to the reduction of staff at these health centres after Zimtech and PEPFAR withdrew 6 nurses and 5 primary counsellors from Epworth Poly Clinic. At Overspill Clinic, 5 nurses and 4 primary counsellors have left while 1 nurse and 2 primary counsellors have left Epworth Mission Clinic.

Currently, skeletal staff at these health centres are overwhelmed with work and the District Medical Officer made a plea for the government to bring in LOCUM staff to fill the void.

As the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I will engage various Government Ministries and Departments to ensure that LOCUM Staff is supplied at the these health centres in Epworth North.

I have also taken it upon myself to engage various donor agencies and well-wishers to ensure adequate medication supplies at our health centres in Epworth North.

On behalf of the people of Epworth North, I do hereby make a passionate appeal to the United States government to review its stance on foreign aid and continue to save lives.

Prior notice on cutting aid- at least 24 months- would have been appropriate, since the abrupt stall of aid does not only pose a risk to beneficiaries but is also a violation of legitimate expectation. The government of Zimbabwe passed its budget in December 2024.

Funds to cover this gap may require a supplementary budget which may not be possible since the citizens are already overly taxed.

As the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I would like to reiterate my commitment to ensuring residents receive quality health care.

Zwnews