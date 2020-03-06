The Government of Zimbabwe has, for the second time, and citing the same challenges, extended the deadline for the the nurse e-recruitment excercise for the May 2020 Intake to March 13.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said the extension of the deadline for the nurse e-recruitment exercise was influenced by ‘some technical faults’

Said the Ministry:

“MoHCC would like to inform the public that closing date for e-nursing May 2020 intake has been extended to 13 March 2020. The system had some technical faults during the initial period when the advert was open”.

Previously the Ministry extended the e-recruitment deadline citing the same reasons.

State Media/Agencies