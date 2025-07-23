Zimbabwe’s gold export earnings have skyrocketed to US$1.84 billion in the first half of 2025—up 111% from US$870 million in 2024.

This historic leap is driven by a 45.85% surge in gold output (20.1 tonnes) and soaring global prices (+26%).

In June alone, gold exports generated US$394 million, representing a 146% increase from the same period last year.

The small-scale mining sector played a pivotal role, compensating for the slower output of large-scale miners.

With gold hitting 26 all-time global highs this year, Zimbabwe is well on track to achieve its US$3.2 billion target, boosting forex reserves and stabilising the economy.

NewZwire