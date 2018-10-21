South African police have launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly shot and killed two security guards at Maponya Mall in Soweto last week.

The attack on two parked security guards in Soweto‚ south of Johannesburg‚ was carried out by “heartless criminals with no regard for human life”‚ 24/7 Security Services said on Monday.

The two reaction officers‚ Eric Ngobese and Zimbabwean national Boykie Moyo‚ were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto last week Wednesday.

The company’s Geoff Schapiro said the guards were “very experienced and seasoned officers”.

A video of the attack was captured by a high definition camera fitted inside of the vehicle. The vehicle is also fitted with a camera on the outside.

Schapiro said the men and vehicle were deployed as part of a team providing specialised security services for a national financial institution.

A gruesome 30-second video doing the rounds on social media shows the moment the two guards are shot dead in broad daylight at what appears to be close range.

It shows their vehicle parked near Maponya Mall. Both are wearing their uniforms and bullet-proof vests. One of the guards was sitting with a book and pen on his lap‚ reading.

Moments later‚ two armed men open fire through the driver-side window‚ seemingly instantly killing him.

Shots ring out on the other side of the vehicle‚ hitting the passenger in his head.

Meanwhile, Moyo’s Zimbabwean family is reeling from the shock of witnessing his tragic last moments, as they stumbled on the viral video of his fatal shooting on social media.

The Moyo family of Sigangatsha Village in Kezi, Matabeleland South was left traumatised after viewing a video which showed his death went viral on various social media platforms before they had been notified of his death by authorities.

Ms Magie Moyo, the sister of the late security officer, said that the Moyo family was still reeling from shock after unexpectedly viewing the video of his murder.

“We had no idea that he had been shot. We were in the dark and found out like everyone else on social media. Most of us first saw the video on WhatsApp chat groups,” said Ms Moyo.