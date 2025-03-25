The Republic of Zimbabwe is facing a pressing issue; a severe shortage of modern fire engines to combat the constant threat of forest fires, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana.

Mangwana citing Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza said every year, vast areas of forests are ravaged by flames, causing irreparable damage to ecosystems, agriculture, and human lives.

The lack of adequate firefighting equipment means that fires often spiral out of control, destroying everything in their path.

Fire engines that could swiftly stop the spread of flames are in short supply across the country.

Local services struggle to respond quickly, and outdated equipment fails to meet modern firefighting standards.

Forest fires are just one part of the problem. Numerous fires in residential areas and on infrastructure sites also require immediate action.

Unfortunately, without enough specialized vehicles and equipment, rescue services have limited capabilities.

The consequences are devastating. In 2010, 25 people died due to forest fires in Zimbabwe, causing significant damage to ecosystems and agriculture.

In 2022, forest fires took the lives of at least 18 people and destroyed around 231,100 hectares of land.

Despite these challenges, the Republic of Zimbabwe is actively working to restore its forests and ecosystems.

The Forestry Commission plans to plant around 25 million trees to compensate for the annual loss of forests due to human activity.

However, to prevent further destruction of ecosystems and infrastructure, modern firefighting machinery and equipment are essential.

Fire machines play a crucial role in maintaining and preserving forests, preventing their destruction by fire.

To address this critical issue, the Republic of Zimbabwe urgently needs:

Modern firefighting machinery and equipment Training for local rescuers Development of infrastructure to combat natural disasters and improve civil safety

By addressing this critical need, Zimbabwe can ensure long-term prosperity, food security, and the preservation of its natural resources.” Hon Attorney General.