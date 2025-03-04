Zimbabwe is facing a severe maternal mortality crisis, with a staggering 960 deaths per 100 000 live births.

In January 2025 alone, about 300 infants and 54 women died during excrutiating childbirths.

This is three times higher than the global average and almost double the Sub-Saharan Africa average.

The main causes of maternal deaths in are pregnancy-induced hypertension, postpartum hemorrhage, puerperal sepsis, malaria, and obstructed labour.

HIV and Aids-related conditions also contribute to a significant number of maternal deaths, accounting for 25% of all maternal mortality.

One of the major challenges is the lack of access to skilled care during childbirth.

Only 66% of births are assisted by a skilled provider, while 13% are assisted by traditional birth attendants or untrained relatives and friends.

A staggering 3% of births are unassisted.

To address this crisis, the Zimbabwean government and international partners have launched initiatives to revitalise Maternity Waiting Homes (MWHs).

MWHs provide accommodation for high-risk pregnant women near health facilities, reducing maternal and neonatal mortality by increasing access to skilled care.

Zimbabwe’s health system, like everything else, has collapsed due to leadership, governance and policy failures.

Newshawks