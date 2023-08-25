Anyone getting a call from ZEC or ZANU requesting them to go back to polling stations to re-open ballot boxes must not heed such calls…Thabani Mpofu

CCC ELECTION UPDATE: We have received multiple reports that ZEC is summoning our agents, claiming they have made mistakes regarding the Presidential ballot boxes in nearly all rural Provinces. ZEC intends to reopen the ballot boxes without a court order. We will resist any actions that violate the law and undermine the will of the people. ZEC should not engage in behavior that further undermines the credibility of this election. #DefendTheVote..CCC

Agents have discharged their mandate. Anyone getting a call from ZEC or ZANU requesting them to go back to polling stations to re-open ballot boxes must not heed such calls. We have our v11s we do not need anything else from ZEC. Defend the vote this time by staying at home…Thabani Mpofu

Byo: A presiding officer, identified as Mai Chitsa, is attempting to reopen the ballot papers, claiming they left some material inside. This is at Nketa constituency, ward 24, Manundwane Polling station. Our council candidate, @arnold_batirai & team, are holding the fort.

Agents have discharged their mandate. Anyone getting a call from ZEC or ZANU requesting them to go back to polling stations to re-open ballot boxes must not heed such calls. We have our v11s we do not need anything else from ZEC. Defend the vote this time by staying at home. pic.twitter.com/2ZSX7M4ayG — Thabani Mpofu (@adv_fulcrum) August 25, 2023

🗳️ELECTION UPDATE: We have received multiple reports that ZEC is summoning our agents, claiming they have made mistakes regarding the Presidential ballot boxes in nearly all rural Provinces. ZEC intends to reopen the ballot boxes without a court order. We will resist any actions… pic.twitter.com/n6nnmnfGH2 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) August 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/pmkwananzi/status/1695049584286880148