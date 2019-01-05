Doctors strike continues after Amai Mnangagwa intervention

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s intervention may have came to nothing as junior doctors vowed to continue with the ongoing industrial action in the health sector which has dragged on for the past 35 days.

The first lady met representatives from the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) at State House to try and break the impasse, with the two parties later issuing contradictory statements after the meeting.

ZHDA secretary-general Mthabisi Bhebhe yesterday said the strike for better salaries would continue until the doctors’ demands were met.

He said the First Lady had promised to take their grievances to the “highest office”, but in the meantime, the industrial action continues.

This contradicts Amai Mnangagwa’s claims that the doctors had agreed to go back to work while their grievances were looked into.

“The doctors have since insisted on going further with the industrial action until a final solution has been availed and implemented,” Bhebhe said.

“We have not agreed on going back to work. The industrial action is continuing. Dialogue is a process and a final conclusion has to be reached before we can call it off. The First Lady has promised to take our grievances to the highest office,” he added.

agencies