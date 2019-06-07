ED announces return of Zimbabwe dollar in 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that Zimbabwe will have its own currency(Zimbabwe Dollar) by year-end.

He made these remarks whilst addressing a rally in Southlea Park, Harare south this morning.

He also added that the multi-currency system is problematic because it has a negative effect on the value of the local RTGS Dollar, which has been on a downward spiral.

This confirms Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s statements made earlier this year in January, that the government would introduce a new currency by stealth within the next 12 months as part of its currency reforms

agencies