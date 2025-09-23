GLOBAL academic partnerships are a key driver of Zimbabwe’s economic growth through enhanced research and development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, has said.

In a keynote address during a high-level business roundtable discussion on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York on Sunday, Prof Murwira underscored the need for local and international academic institutions to form partnerships to enhance research and development for economic growth.

He described Zimbabwe as a land of stability, opportunity and shared prosperity.

Prof Murwira, who was representing President Mnangagwa, underscored the values guiding Zimbabwe’s economic and diplomatic engagements.

“Our development model is anchored on innovation. We seek strategic partnerships in education, science, technology, innovation and culture, including the building of smart cities, high-tech facilities, ICT hubs and industrial parks,” he said.

“We welcome collaboration between Zimbabwean universities and United States institutions to advance technology transfer, researc, and skills development. This cooperation will ensure that Zimbabwe’s young and talented population is equipped for us to achieve a knowledge-driven economy.”

According to experts, achieving the ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2030 will require a significant push towards innovation across all sectors of the economy.

The Government says investments in innovation and technologies will go a long way towards bridging economic gaps and improving national food security for the benefit of its citizens.

Prof Murwira said investors are welcome to come and explore the abundant opportunities in the Zimbabwean economy.

He also said the country is pleased that strong interest has already been shown in some of the sectors by the companies represented at the forum.

For Zimbabwe, Prof Murwira said, deepening economic and trade ties with American companies is both strategic and mutually rewarding.

He said the US administration’s current emphasis on commercial and transactional diplomacy aligns seamlessly with Zimbabwe’s own doctrine of “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/A country is built by its own people”.

“Together, these set the stage for practical, mutually beneficial cooperation,” Prof Murwira said.

He highlighted that Zimbabwe offers great investment opportunities in all sectors of the economy, including mining and mineral value addition, agriculture and agro-processing, the energy sector and tourism.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe’s investment laws enshrine the principle of non-discrimination of investors.

On the repatriation of investment proceeds, the minister said liberalisation of foreign exchange regulations has made it possible for foreign investors to freely remit 100 percent of their investment income, such as dividends and profits realised from their investments, to various destinations.

Meanwhile, Prof Murwira has said Zimbabwe is strategically located in the heart of Southern Africa and plays a critical role in the economic integration of the region.

This central location offers important infrastructure for logistical convenience as well as improved trade facilitation.

This is not limited to road and rail networks, which provide easy access to the seaports of Maputo, Beira, Walvis Bay and Durban, but also includes the potential to develop a well-positioned aviation hub for both passenger and cargo transportation.

“Once you invest in Zimbabwe, you gain preferential access to a much larger market. We are a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a market of 370 million, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), a market of 580 million, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a market of 1.3 billion, all of which guarantee preferential market access to the region,” Prof Murwira said.

“Additionally, Zimbabwe also has preferential market access agreements with other regions such as the European Union.

“The fundamental issue is that once you establish your business in Zimbabwe, you have opportunities for market access beyond the borders of the country. Therefore, the time for you to consider investing in Zimbabwe has never been greater than now.”

