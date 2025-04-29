Zimbabwe’s coal sector is poised for a strong 2025, with production expected to rise by 10.5% — from 5.7 million tonnes in 2024 to 6.3 million tonnes.

Major players like Hwange Colliery and Zambezi Gas are spearheading this growth through renewed investment and expanded operations.

The surge cements coal’s critical role in driving Zimbabwe’s industrial and energy sectors forward.

Over the years, Zimbabwe — which sits atop an estimated 12 billion tonnes of coal reserves across the Lower Karoo rocks of the mid-Zambezi Basin and the SaveLimpopo Basin — has seen a strong recovery in coal output.

The country produced 4.99 million tonnes in 2023, up from 3.94 million tonnes in 2022.

Historically, Zimbabwe’s coal production has fluctuated, with an average annual output of 3.8 million tonnes since 1981.

The peak was recorded in 2014 at 5.78 million tonnes, while the lowest point was in 2008 when production dipped to just 1.51 million tonnes.

According to the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe (CoMZ), key capital projects are already in motion and expected to underpin the sector’s expansion in 2025. Zambezi Gas, one of the country’s fastestgrowing producers, is investing US$450,000 in a coke oven facility that is anticipated to boost its production positioning the company to significantly contribute to the national coal output.

Meanwhile, Hwange Colliery, the country’s oldest and largest coal miner, is ramping up its operations with two major investments.

The company has committed US$17 million to the main maintenance of Unit 3, a move projected to raise production by 13% once completed within the year.

Additionally, a further US$3.1 million is being channelled into the resuscitation of its battery oven, which is expected to double production capacity by 100%.

These developments are particularly critical given Zimbabwe’s continued heavy reliance on coal for electricity generation.

Despite mounting global pressure to transition toward renewable energy sources, coal remains the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s energy mix, powering thermal stations that feed the national grid.

The projected increase in coal production is expected to stabilize electricity supply, particularly for power-intensive sectors such as mining, which depend on uninterrupted power for processing, smelting, and underground operations.

Additional projects are also emerging as significant contributors to the country’s coal resurgence.

The Muchesu Coal Project, which boasts over 2 billion tonnes of coal reserves, is steadily gaining momentum as Zimbabwe aims to cement transitioning toward a more sustainable and capital-efficient model after previously carrying sole responsibility for the project.

The scaling up of operations at Muchesu is expected to play a notable role in achieving the 2025 production target. At the same time, Makomo Resources, based in Matabeleland North, is on a path to recovery after successfully exiting a four-year corporate rescue process.

With Makomo back on its feet, the company is expected to resume significant production, further strengthening Zimbabwe’s coal supply pipeline.

Industry analysts note that the latest round of investments not only signals confidence in Zimbabwe’s coal potential but also strengthens the energy security required to support industrial growth.

Infrastructure upgrades, especially in coke and battery ovens, are anticipated to improve both production efficiency and coal quality, enhancing the sector’s overall competitiveness in regional markets.

While the output projections are encouraging, experts caution that the full benefits will hinge on the timely execution of projects and continued support through policy and regulatory reforms.

