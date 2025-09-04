President Emmerson Mnangagwa has held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People.

During the meeting, Zimbabwe-China relations were elevated from a five-star level to an “all-weather friendship.”

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the invitation, saying he was deeply impressed by the world-class military displays he had witnessed.

He added that Zimbabwe has found a solid and dependable partner in China and remains grateful for the support the country continues to provide in various areas of human development.

President Mnangagwa is among world leaders invited to attend Chinese grand military parade.