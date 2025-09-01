Zimbabwe’s Child President, Lionel Mazarire, has been crowned Africa’s Best Youth Leader after receiving the Conquerors Association for the Disabled and Vulnerable (CADAV) Africa Philanthropy Award.

CADAV is an association work with vulnerable and people living with disabilities.

Mazarire of Chinhoyi Technical College in Mashonaland West Province was recently elected Child President for the 2025–2026 term, following a tightly contested Junior Parliament election held in Harare.

Mazarire triumphed over nine other contestants drawn from across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces, in a democratic process overseen by the Zimbabwe Youth Council.

In his post-election address, Mazarire vowed to champion the implementation of children’s rights beyond rhetoric.

“We do not want children’s rights just written on paper; they must be upheld and implemented in practice. That is my major area of focus,” he said.

Zwnews