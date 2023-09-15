0 0

Image: Tripadvisor

September is World Tourism month, and this year it is being celebrated under the theme: Tourism and Green Investment with the aim to raise awareness on the role of tourism in boosting social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is celebrating the month banking on an improving tourism sector, since the Coronavirus pandemic induced travel restrictions.

The importance of the tourism sector include creating jobs, strengthening the local economy, contributing to local infrastructure development.

Tourism can also help to conserve the natural environment and cultural assets and traditions, and to reduce poverty and inequality.

The country is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Zimbabwe Monument, Victoria Falls and the Matobo National Park.

Latest data from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) shows that more than 100 000 foreign tourists visited the country during the first three months of this year.

According to ZTA head of corporate affairs Godfrey Koti tourist arrivals are increasing.

“Since the relaxation of Covid-19-induced travel restrictions, the sector has been looking up,” he said.

Tourists from the UK, the US, Germany and the Middle East account for the bulk of the tourists coming into the country.

Zwnews