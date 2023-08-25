THREE women landed in the dock yesterday on fraud charges after allegedly tricking a businessman into believing that they could import tyres on his behalf.

Pauline Madiwa, Marvelous Nyika and Netsai Nyika appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who granted them US$100 bail each.

The court heard that in October 2021, the businessman, Edward Nkatazo, had a conversation with Madiwa and Nyika in the CBD.

He hinted that he wanted to venture into the tyre business, importing them from South Africa.

The two allegedly told Nkatazo that they could assist him import tyres, claiming that Netsai was based in South Africa, and would easily facilitate the deal.

Nkatazo gave them US$6 000 and asked them to deliver the tyres in nine days.

They, however, failed to deliver and had been avoiding him until their arrest on Tuesday.

state media