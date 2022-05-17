Businessman and former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland Central Province, James Makamba, has been chased out of a party meeting.

Makamba was on Sunday chucked out of a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) held in Bindura by a party politburo member Kenneth Musanhi.

Sources who witnessed the incident said Musanhi, ordered Makamba to get out of the meeting when he (Musanhi) was about to give a vote of thanks.

The sources said Makamba was chased away because the praesidium did not clear him to be a provincial member.

“Makamba was given marching orders by Musanhi after he attended a PCC meeting on Sunday. Musanhi said he was not eligible to be in the meeting since the presidium is not at peace with him,” he said.

The businessman has made several attempts to be recognised by the party including campaigning on a Zanu PF ticket in the Mt. Darwin South and provincial elections but was disqualified on both incidents allegedly for his G40 links.

Contacted for comment Makamba did not pick his calls.

-ByoNew