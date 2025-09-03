Zimbabwean-born sports writer Mthokozisi Dube, who is FARPost editor, was yesterday named Journalist of the Year and Written Journalist of the Year at the glittering South African Football Journalists’ Association (SAFJA) awards in Johannesburg.

The awards, in collaboration with Hollywoodbets, a South African sports betting company,

honoured stars of the game and media story-tellers.

“Congratulations to our incredible FARPost Editor, Mthokozisi Dube, who has been named the SAFJA Written Journalist of the Year!

“This award is a testament to Mthokozisi’s dedication and exceptional work in football journalism. We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” the FARPost team said.

Dube, who passion for football is intense, commented: “Humbled to be named @The_Safja

Journalist of the Year and Written Journalist of the Year. Truly humbling. These accolades belong to the amazing team at #FARPost and my incredibly supportive wife.

“Thank you @The_Safja and our partners

@Hollywoodbets.”

SAFJA Veli Mnyandu said:

“These awards are about more than trophies and titles – they are a celebration of passion, excellence, and the vital role football plays in our communities.”

Dube won ahead of other two nominees, Lethabo Kganyago

and Mazola Molefe.

Neo Poho was named Young Journalist of the Year, Lonwabo Miso Broadcast Journalist of the Year and Khabba Cup Kasi Tournament of the Year.

Iqraam Rayners was crowned 2024 Hollywoodbets SAFJA Footballer of the Year after a stellar season with Champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dube, a talented journalist, has contributed to or worked for BBC Africa [United Kingdom]; Daily Nation [Kenya], Mmegi [Botswana], Daily Monitor [Uganda]; The Citizen [Tanzania], The Chronicle [Zimbabwe], where is career started, and The New Age [South Africa].

At The New Age, he worked as a crime reporter and twice was named Best Reporter of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Newshawks