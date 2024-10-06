Zimbabwean-born South African-based author Brenda Muleya is breaking new ground in her budding literary career as she makes inroads into the South African education system and literature landscape with her growing works.

In this video, Junior Ngoetjana, a Dendron High school student in Limpopo Province, recites Muleya’s current book, Rivers of Tears, which delves deep into emotive themes of power, love, and hope.

Muleya, who hails from Beitbridge in Matabeleland South province and is a teacher by profession working at a school in Polokwane, writes in Ndebele and Venda languages.

Zimbabwean Ndebele (a Zulu dialect) and Venda are part of South Africa’s cultural and linguistic map.

Some of her books and writings include Thorns of Life; Izwi, Ipfi the Voice; Soneni Mntanami; Enhle Ngumakhothwa Ngunina and now Rivers of Tears.

Her book, Thorn of Life, has been made a set book at private schools in Limpopo Province.

The book is being used for the senior phase from Grade 7 to 9.

Muleya told The NewsHawks:

“I love literature and writing. As Jules Renard, a French writer famous for his novel Poil de Carotte, says; ‘writing is a way of talking without being interrupted’.

At a personal level, it is about creativity and self-expression. Its social benefits entail sharing knowledge, ideas and expertise in particular fields. It is also about supporting literacy and education, whether the works are in the categories of fiction (novels, short stories and poetry); non-fiction (essays, biographies and memoirs) or academic or scholarly works).

Writing also has a big societal function or purpose, which includes shaping cultural narratives and values. I believe in the power of writing and want to engage South African education and literary authorities and experts to promote use of my works to benefit schools and society.”

As Voltaire said, Muleya added, writing is painting of the voice and that is what I basically do – paint people’s voices in society, particularly the voices of the voiceless, the marginalised and downtrodden.

Image/ text: Newshawks