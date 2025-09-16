Zimbabwe have taken an unassailable two nil the series lead after beating Namibia by 5 wickets in the second T20I at Queens Sports Club.

The third and final match is set for this Thursday.

Match notes:

Match started at 16 Sep, 01:30 PM.

Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 – 6.0 (42 runs, 1 wickets)

Namibia: 50 runs in 6.3 overs, Extras 1

2nd Wicket: 52 runs in 37 balls (Nicol LoftieEaton 19(14), Malan Kruger 30(23), Ex 3)

Namibia: 100 runs in 12.1 overs, Extras 3

Namibia: 155 runs in 17.5 overs, Extras 6

Innings Break:

Namibia – 169/6 in 20 overs (Zane Green 0, Ruben Trumpelmann 1)

Innings Ended at 16 Sep, 03:04 PM

Innings Started at 16 Sep, 03:21 PM

Powerplay 1: Overs 0.1 – 6.0 (59 runs, 1 wickets)

Zimbabwe: 50 runs in 4.4 overs, Extras 1

1st Wicket: 50 runs in 29 balls (Tadiwanashe Marumani 10(11), Brian Bennett 39(18), Ex 1)

Zimbabwe: 101 runs in 10.2 overs, Extras 2

2nd Wicket: 51 runs in 33 balls (Tadiwanashe Marumani 31(18), Brendan Taylor 17(15), Ex 3)

Tadiwanashe Marumani: 50 off 35 balls (2 X 4, 3 X 6)

Zimbabwe: 150 runs in 16.4 overs, Extras 4

End of Day: Zimbabwe – 170/5 in 18.1 overs (Ryan Burl 24, Tashinga Musekiwa 9)

Match ended at 16 Sep, 04:47 PM.