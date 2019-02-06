Zim army retreats from streets, Investigate rape crimes

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces say it has managed to restore peace and order after it moved in to quell violent protests instigated by fuel price increase last month leading to loss of lives and a trail of destruction of property across the country.

Addressing journalists today in Harare, ZDF Inspector General Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba said they were ready to withdraw soldiers that had been deployed to assist police in the maintenance of law and order subject to confirmation from the law enforcement authorities that the situation is now under control.

He said security agencies had instituted investigations levelled against their members and anyone found guilty, decisive punitive measures will be taken.

Dozens of women including children below the age of 16 were reportedly raped and abused by Zimbabwe soldiers during the crackdown.

