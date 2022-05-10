Zimbabwean military authorities have dissociated the national army from a thieving 32-year old male citizen who was reported in one private-owned daily as having been charged with shoplifting.

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) expressed displeasure over what it termed the ‘continued’ publication of falsehoods while responding to a story which appeared in the NewsDay on Wednesday last week that was headlined, “Soldier Up for Shoplifting’.

According to ZNA director public relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore, the accused shoplifter, Sihlazuluking Ndashata (32), is not- and has never been a member of the military.