Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector continues to show signs of resilience and growth despite climatic and economic challenges, according to the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report presented to Cabinet this week.

The report outlines key gains in crop yields, livestock production, and fisheries output for the 2024/25 season, positioning the sector as a cornerstone of national food security and rural development.

Crop Production Highlights.

The total area planted to maize, the country’s staple crop, grew by 6.4% — from 1,728,897 hectares in 2023/24 to 1,839,373 hectares in 2024/25, exceeding the Government’s target of 1.8 million hectares.

This expansion has translated into an estimated maize output of 2,293,556 metric tonnes, marking the fourth-highest maize harvest in Zimbabwe’s history.

In terms of cash crops, the nation recorded notable gains:

-Tobacco production rose by 15%.

-Cotton production surged by 52%.

-Sunflower production skyrocketed by an impressive 303%.

These gains are attributed to improved access to inputs, targeted government support through input schemes, and greater adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Livestock Sector Performance.

The national cattle herd stands at 5.7 million, representing a modest 0.4% increase from the previous year. The bulk of this herd, 64%, remains concentrated in communal farming areas, where livestock remains a key asset for household livelihoods.

Beef production reached 94,623 metric tonnes in 2024 — up from 90,000 metric tonnes in 2023 — signaling improved animal health and market access.

The increase in beef output also reflects better drought mitigation strategies and feed supplementation programs implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

Zim Economic Review