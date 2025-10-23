Nearly half of all transactions processed through Zimbabwe’s National Payment System are now in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), this is according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

As stated by the Central Bank this reflects growing public confidence in the local currency.

According to the “ZiG Perception and Confidence Survey II” released in August, acceptance of the ZiG has jumped to over 90%, up from 40% in June 2024.

RBZ data shows ZiG transactions — including transfers, ATM withdrawals and POS payments — rose from 26% in April 2024 to 43% in May 2025.

Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the bank is reviewing transaction costs and upgrading payment systems to make ZiG more attractive.

With reserves now at US$900 million, the RBZ is pursuing policies to stabilise the currency and promote its use across the economy.

Economist Persistence Gwanyanya said the ZiG’s stability has strengthened its role as a store of value and reliable medium of exchange, as the government pushes towards full de-dollarisation within five years.

State media