The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) annual inflation for July was 95.8%, from 92.5% in June and 92.1% in May.

⬆️ ZiG monthly inflation for July was 1.6%, 1.3 percentage points up from 0.3% in June

In USD:

⬇️ July USD annual inflation was 14.4% (June 14%, May 13.9%)

⬇️ USD month-on-month inflation was 0.3%, rising from -0.2% in June

Rentals, utilities and fuel are driving both USD and ZiG prices.

RBZ projects high ZiG inflation through September, with a slowdown to 30% expected by year-end.