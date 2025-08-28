The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) annual inflation for August was 93.8%, slightly slower than 95.8% in July, but higher than June’s 92.5%

The ZiG monthly inflation for August was 0.4%, 1.2 percentage points down from July.

Transport, school fees, communication and clothing mostly drove August prices.

In USD, prices remained unchanged on average in August: Annual inflation was 14.2%, vs 14.4% in July.

Month-on-month inflation was 0%, 0.3 percentage points lower than in July.

However, according to renowned American economic analyst Professor Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s economy continues to the woods.

“Today, I measure Zimbabwe’s inflation at an ALARMING 49%/yr, the THIRD HIGHEST IN THE WORLD.

“PRES. MNANGAGWA = ARROGANT = INCOMPETENT = CORRUPT,” he says.

Zwnews