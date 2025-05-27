The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) annual inflation for May was 92.1 up from 85.7 percent in April, latest figures by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency have shown.

According to the Agency, ZiG monthly inflation for April 2025 was 0.9, up from 0.6 percent in April.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic drinks drove inflation in May.

In US dollar terms, annual inflation was 13.9 percent down (April: 14.4%).

The month-on-month inflation was -0.3% (shedding 0.5 percentage points from 0.2% in April).

For the country the high inflation rate was expected, given the ZiG devaluation of September 2024.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe few months ago said it expected April inflation to “come in at a relatively elevated level”.

The Central Bank expected inflation to end 2025 at below 30%.

Renowned American economic analyst Professor Steve Hanke says Zimbabwean inflation is among the worst in the world.

Four days ago he wrote: “Today, I measure Zimbabwe’s inflation at a PUNISHING 54%/yr.

“Pres. Mnangagwa = ARROGANT, IGNORANT, and CORRUPT.”

Zwnews