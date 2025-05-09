The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed a landmark partnership.

The partnership is aimed at advancing gender equality, youth empowerment, and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) through football.

The partnership, which was signed this Friday, at the ZIFA offices seeks to leverage football as a platform to promote awareness and advocacy on critical issues affecting communities in Zimbabwe.

Since the coming on board of new leaders at ZIFA led by Nqobile Magwizi the local football mother body has been attracting partners.

Recently, exchange programmes between ZIFA and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), were signed which will create opportunities for local coaches and administrators across the national structure, are also in the pipeline.

Domestic women’s football, for years a marginalised sector, will also benefit from this exciting partnership between Zimbabwe and Morocco.

This collaboration has been made possible thanks to a landmark partnership deal between Zifa and the FRMF, which was finalised on Saturday night in Morocco.

Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi was in the North African country, where he signed a two-year agreement with his Moroccan Football Association counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa.

According to a Zifa communique, the historic deal is expected to strengthen football development in both nations through initiatives such as, training programmes for coaches, referees and administrators, Youth and women’s football development, friendly matches for senior and youth teams Exchange programmes and joint events.

Prior to that ZIFA continued its football rebuilding exercise after signing two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Kyros Sports and PD House to drive grassroots development and enhance their digital presence, respectively.

Kyros Sports will work with schools to create a clear pathway for young athletes, ensuring the next generation of football stars gets the opportunities for them to thrive.

PD House, a leading web development company, has committed to transforming the association’s website to international standards while making Zifa more accessible and engaging for all.