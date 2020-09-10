The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has urged female referees who would have been sexually harassed to come forward and report such acts to the body.

This follows sexual misconduct allegations levelled against some male referees.

In a statement just released, ZIFA says it takes such allegations seriously, and urged its members to use proper, internal channels when faced with such challenges, and avoid rushing to media.

Read full statement below:

MEDIA STATEMENT

10 SEPTEMBER 2020

ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT BY SOME MEMBERS OF THE REFEREES COMMITTEE

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has noted an article published in today’s edition of the Chronicle with the headline “Sex scandal rocks refs body” .

It is alleged that two members of the Referees Committee members sexually harassed some female referees .

As ZIFA we take such allegations seriously.

We are therefore urging all those officials that may have been victims of these alleged offences to bring up their complaints or evidence to the ZIFA Chief Executive Officer , Mr Joseph Mamutse for thorough and further investigations.

No complaint has been brought to our attention so far.

We however note with concern that ever since the current Executive Committee assumed office, there have been spirited efforts by some noted individuals writing on social and print media to bring the name of the Association into disrepute.

We therefore reiterate that ZIFA has sound governance principles and will take all necessary steps to ensure that its reputation is not tainted .

In conclusion, ZIFA urges its members and officials to utilise internal grievance handling procedures than resorting to social media .

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE ZIMBABWE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION: XOLISANI GWESELA, COMMUNICATIONS AND COMPETITIONS MANAGER