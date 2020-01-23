MEDIA STATEMENT

23 JANUARY 2020

UPDATE ON THE APPOINTMENT OF WARRIORS COACH

The Zimbabwe Football Association ( ZIFA) wishes to advise the nation that the appointment of the senior men’s national team coach is work in progress and will be concluded soon.

As the football mother body, we are fully conscious of the upcoming Warriors fixtures and the Executive Committee will meet Wednesday next week to conclude the matter.

ZIFA is aware of the anxiety among all our stakeholders but would like to assure everyone that the appointment will be done as soon as possible.

