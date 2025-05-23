The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially announced 25 July 2025 as the date for elections to usher in a new leadership for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL).

In a statement released on Thursday, ZIFA confirmed that the elections will determine a new PSL board comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and three executive committee members.

For the ZWPSL, voters will elect a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five board members.

The deadline for submitting nominations is set for 6 June 2025.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that it has developed a proposed road map for the forthcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League (ZWSL) elections.

“This electoral process will be conducted in strict adherence to the ZIFA Statutes and the ZIFA Electoral Code (2024), ensuring that the principles of transparency, integrity, and fairness remain at the core of all proceedings.

“The proposed road map outlines key timelines and procedural steps leading up to the elections and will be shared with all relevant stakeholders for their input and observations.

“ZIFA remains committed to a consultative approach and will work closely with league representatives, clubs, and the broader football community to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process,” wrote ZIFA.