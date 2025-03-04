The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has roped in two partners, Kyros Sports and PD to House in a move meant to strengthen association’s football administration and development.

The partnership will see Kyros Sports and PD House collaborating in marketing and enhancing the image of ZIFA.

The local football mother body has over the been under fire over a number of anomalies in how they run matters.

As the local football fraternity demands accountability and transparency, the spotlight remains firmly on ZIFA and its leadership.

The question now is whether the association boss Lincoln Mutasa and his committee can regain the trust of the public and demonstrate their commitment to the development of Zimbabwean football.

