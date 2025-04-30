The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has made two key appointments as part of ongoing efforts to enhance governance.

In a press release, the country’s football mother body said the appointments are with effect from 1 May 2025.

Read full statement below:

We are pleased to announce two significant executive appointments as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance governance, strengthen operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth across all areas of the organisation.

Effective 1st May 2025, Norman Gwangwadza will join ZIFA as Head of Finance and Administration/ Financial Controller, while Mark Ruck will assume the role of Commercial Manager.

These strategic appointments mark a pivotal step in ZIFA’s mission to build a professional, transparent, and commercially viable football administration.

• Norman Gwangwadza – Head of Finance and Administration/Financial Controller

Gwangwadza is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years’ experience in financial management, auditing, and administration.

He is a Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) and a Registered Public Accountant, having trained with a global professional services firm.

He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

His career includes senior leadership roles in the agriculture and healthcare sectors, as well as experience in internal audit within diversified business operations.

Most recently, he has been providing consultancy services focused on strengthening financial systems and controls across various organisations.

• Mark Ruck – Commercial Manager

Ruck brings over two decades of high-level operational and commercial experience across several industries, including retail, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

He has held senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale operations, logistics, and commercial strategy within major national business concerns.

Throughout his career, Ruck has demonstrated a strong track record in business transformation, cost optimization, and revenue growth.

His expertise will be instrumental in shaping ZIFA’s commercial strategy, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and identifying new revenue opportunities to support the growth of Zimbabwean football.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi welcomed the appointments, stating:

“We are delighted to have Mr Norman Gwangwadza and Mr Mark Ruck join the ZIFA executive team.

“Their wealth of experience and strong leadership credentials will undoubtedly strengthen our financial governance and commercial capabilities.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to rebuilding Zimbabwean football on a solid foundation of professionalism, transparency, and sustainability.

“We look forward to their valuable contributions in driving our strategic vision forward.”

Zwnews